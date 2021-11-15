Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 5,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,785. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

