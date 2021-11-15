Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

