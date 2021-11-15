Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.