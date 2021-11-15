Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 50,346 shares of company stock worth $157,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

MMLP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 51,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,042. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.