Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -213.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.