Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,124. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

