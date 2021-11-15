Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $992.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

