Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 80,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 211,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after buying an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

