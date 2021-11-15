Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDWD. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,340. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. MediWound has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

