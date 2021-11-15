Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce $68.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $92.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $283.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $898.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

