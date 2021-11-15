Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.99 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

