Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $784.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $752.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

NYSE KKR opened at $78.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

