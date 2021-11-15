Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

OESX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

