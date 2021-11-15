Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $415.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

WTFC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.37. 223,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,633. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

