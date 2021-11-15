Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

