Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

