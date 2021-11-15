Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

VWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

VWE stock opened at 11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.