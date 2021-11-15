Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ADT by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,082 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ADT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,340 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

