Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 1,921,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,141. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.