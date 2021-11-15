Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.26 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

