Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.26 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.