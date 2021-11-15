Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,397,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

