Zacks Investment Research Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CIO opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $817.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

