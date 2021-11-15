Zacks Investment Research Lowers RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

