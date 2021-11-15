Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to “Hold”

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $911.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

