Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Buy

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

UBAB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.