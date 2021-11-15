Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Novan has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

