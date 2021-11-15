Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.28

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 29998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.