Zenvia (ZENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZENV opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price for the company.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

