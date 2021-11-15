Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ZVIA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). As a group, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

