Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Critical Comparison

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhihu and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 6 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zhihu currently has a consensus target price of $14.32, suggesting a potential upside of 53.81%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than International Money Express.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 25.23 -$79.32 million N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.81 $33.78 million $1.11 15.08

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Zhihu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

