Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.15

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $131.21, with a volume of 32416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

