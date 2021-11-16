-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

FTI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $6,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 710,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $100,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

