-$0.15 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

TWOU stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,149. 2U has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $66,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

