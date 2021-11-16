$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. 27,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,702. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

