$0.85 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $573.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

