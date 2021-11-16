$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.21. 51,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

