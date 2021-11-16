$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. 524,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,657. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.