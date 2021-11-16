$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.15. 524,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,657. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

