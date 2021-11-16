$1.14 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ExlService also posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $40,841,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,114. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

