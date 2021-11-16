$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

