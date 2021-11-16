1,091 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $649.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $23,720,759. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

