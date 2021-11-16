10,976 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFBK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $893.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

