$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.87 million to $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 15,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,972. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.89. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.