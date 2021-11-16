$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $112.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.31 million to $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.