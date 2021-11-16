$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $132.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.86 million to $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $500.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $583.40 million, with estimates ranging from $577.63 million to $594.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.