13,887 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.14% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $704.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.