$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $143.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.94. 235,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,227. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

