1,426 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $205.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $205.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

