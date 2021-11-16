1,500 Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

