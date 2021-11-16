15,444 Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.