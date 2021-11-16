16,062 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

